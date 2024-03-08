US Carries Out 'Self-Defense Strikes' Against Houthi Missiles In Yemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US military on Thursday carried out“self-defense strikes”
against four mobile Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one Houthi
drone in regions of Yemen under Houthi control, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Between 3.35 and 4.55 pm local time (1835-1955GMT), US Central
Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for US operations in the
Middle East,“conducted self-defense strikes against four mobile
Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and one Houthi unmanned
aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” said the
US Central Command on X.
It added that the forces destroyed three drones launched from
regions in Yemen controlled by Houthis.
“These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and
make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and
merchant vessels,” it said.
Yemen's Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea
owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and
from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under
an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7, 2023.
The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea
routes for oil and fuel shipments.
In December 2023, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced
the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity
Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks.
