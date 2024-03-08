Turkish, Romanian Fighter Jets Conduct Interception Training As Part Of NATO Mission

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish and Romanian F-16 fighter jets conducted interception
training Thursday as part of NATO's enhanced air policing mission, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"As part of NATO Enhanced Air Policing Block-64 mission, a press
day was held in Romania, Fetesti Borcea Air Base. Around 50 press
members attended the press day activity and also air-to-air shots
were captured," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on
X.
In December, four Turkish F-16 fighter jets arrived in Romania
to participate in the mission until the end of March. The jets fly
sorties alongside their Romanian colleagues to safeguard NATO
airspace on the eastern flank.
At Fetesti Air Base, the Turkish F-16s conducted training
scrambles simulating the alarm chain from fighter preparation to
take-off for an intercept.
"Since 2014, Romania has hosted NATO enhanced Air Policing of
fighter detachments from eight Allies and – now – Türkiye at its
air bases near the Black Sea Coast,” said Captain Cornel Pavel from
the Romanian Defense Ministry was quoted as saying in a NATO
statement
"This has been a major contribution to NATO's collective effort
to show its commitment to collective deterrence and defense and the
close cohesion among Allies," Pavel added.
Air policing is a peacetime mission that aims to preserve the
security of Alliance airspace. It is a collective task and involves
the continuous presence of fighter aircraft and crews, which are
ready to react quickly to possible airspace violations, according
to NATO.
As a part of the broad set of assurance measures introduced
following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, allies are
providing additional assets to enhance air policing along NATO's
eastern borders, it added.
