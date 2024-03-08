In A First, Four Units Of IAF Get President’S Standard & Colours

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, has awarded the President's Standard and Colours to four Indian Air Force units.

This is the first time in the history of the IAF that four units have been awarded the President's Standard and Colours together.

The President awarded the President's Standard to 45 Squadron and 221 Squadron and the President's Colours to 11 Base Repair Depot and 509 Signal Unit. The 221 Squadron, also known as the 'Valiants' was formed in 1963 in Barrackpore.

The 11 Base Repair Depot is a premier and the only fighter overhaul depot of the IAF, established under Maintenance Command in 1947 in Nashik. The 509 Signals Unit functions as an Air Defence Direction Centre in Meghalaya.

The award of the President's Standard and Colours is the highest military honour for any Armed Forces Unit. It was given on March 8. The selected units have been recognised for the meritorious services rendered by them during the past 25 years.

The Ministry of Defence said that the award is an acknowledgement of the operational excellence, dedication and proven contribution of these units both during peace and war.

The President's Standard was received by Group Captain, Commanding Officer of 45 Squadron and Group Captain, Commanding Officer of 221 Squadron.

The President's Colours was received by Air Commodore, Air Officer Commanding of 11 Base Repair Depot and Group Captain Commanding Officer of 509 Signal Unit.

According to a senior IAF official the President's Standard is awarded after 18 years of service and the President's Colours award after 25 years of service.