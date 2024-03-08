Haryana CM Launches Electric City Bus Service For Panchkula, Karnal

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 8 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched the electric city bus service for Panchkula and Karnal.

He also announced the electric city bus service will be free for the first seven days.

Virtually addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said since Friday marks the festival of Mahashivratri, efforts should be made to ensure that the electric city buses pass near the Shiva temples of the cities so that devotees can also benefit from the service.

He also extended congratulations to the people of Panchkula and Karnal on the commencement of the city bus service.

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, as well as Member of Parliament Sanjay Bhatia and Karnal legislator Ram Kumar Kashyap, participated virtually.

At present, five buses each have been incorporated into the electric city bus service in Panchkula and Karnal, with a plan for additional buses to join the fleet soon. The fare for these 45-seater electric buses has been set at Rs 10 for the first five km, followed by an increment of Rs 5 for every three km.

The route of the city bus service will be tailored to accommodate the demands and needs of the city's residents. Moreover, the city bus service will be gradually expanded to neighbouring towns in a phased manner.

