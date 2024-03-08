Punjab Receives 25 Companies Of Paramilitary Forces For Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 8 (IANS) To ensure the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful Lok Sabha elections, Punjab has received 25 companies of central armed police forces for area domination and confidence-building measures, Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said on Friday.

The 25 companies are drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Shukla said the forces would be deployed in vulnerable districts to instil confidence among the public as well as to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the state.

He said mapping of vulnerable areas is also being carried out so that extra force could be deployed to avoid any untoward situation ahead of the general elections.

The Special DGP said all the CPs/SSPs have already been asked to keep vigil around the anti-social elements and carry out flag marches in their jurisdictions to build confidence among the public.

"Punjab Police under the leadership of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav is committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections in the state," he added.