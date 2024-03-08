DST's Schemes Have Encouraged Women Scientists, Empower Researchers: Experts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The schemes of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) schemes helped and encouraged women scientists while also playing a role in the rapid rise of women researchers and principal investigators in the country, experts said on Friday.

DST, which comes within the Ministry of Science and Technology, celebrated International Women's Day at its premises on the theme "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress" and deliberated on the necessity of investing in women's health, education, among others.

Gynaecologist Dr. Aparna Sharma and Cardiologist Dr. Shashi Mohan underlined the importance of focusing on the physical and mental well-being of women and maintaining work-life balance.

They discussed the challenges women face in balancing their professional lives with personal well-being and dwelt on prioritising self-care and adopting healthy lifestyles.

During the session on the role of women in startups, women entrepreneurs and industry experts shared their experiences, challenges, and success stories.

The session underscored the immense potential of women-led startups in driving inclusive economic development and fostering a culture of innovation.

A film on "Nari Shakti at DST" was created and unveiled during the event.

In addition, a dental health check-up camp was organised by Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences on the DST premises for oral hygiene.