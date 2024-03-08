Jordanians Take To Streets In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 8 (Petra)-- Protests and political gatherings in the Kingdom's capital, Amman, and other governorates on Friday, demonstrated their support for the brothers in the Gaza Strip by opposing Israel's ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.In order to prevent Israel from committing further crimes and violations against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip, which are against international and humanitarian law and amount to a genocide that claimed thousands of innocent lives, the vigil participants called on the international community, international organizations, and all living consciences to bear their responsibility.The participants applauded Jordan's stance, led by His Majesty the King, who said from the outset of the heinous assault on the Gaza Strip that Jordan will take a constructive action in aid of the Gaza population.They also praised the Arab Army's military actions, which included many airdrops of food, medical supplies, and assistance to the Strip's populace in an attempt to defuse the situation.