14 Kids Suffer Burn Injuries Due To Electrocution During Mahashivratri Procession In Kota

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) Around 14 children were injured due to electrocution during the Shiva procession being taken out on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Kunhadi police station area of Kota on Friday.

These children were participating in the procession when they sustained burn injuries due to the current which spread after the flags they were carrying touched a high tension cable, said sources.

The condition of one of these children is said to be serious.

According to information, many children were carrying religious flags which touched the high tension line. As there was water on the ground, the current spread quickly and the children were electrocuted.

The Shiva procession is organized each year by the people of the locality in Kali Basti. Many children had come alone to this programme. There was chaos at the spot after the accident and people of the locality ran towards the hospital with the children in their arms. The families of the injured children also reached the hospital.

Inspector General of Police Ravidutt Gaur said that one child sustained 70 percent burn injuries and the other 50 percent. The remaining children sustained 10 percent burns. The age of all is between 9 to 16 years, he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reached the hospital. This incident will be investigated, he said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed the administration to provide immediate assistance to the injured children with the best treatment.

He said that an investigation will be conducted into the accident.

Education and panchayati raj minister Madan Dilawar expressed concern over the accident and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.