Women's Day: Here's How Organisations Are Moving The Needle On Gender Inclusivity

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) An occasion like International Women's Day continues to evoke mixed reactions in society. While the world has shed a lot of dogma which had prevented women from exploring and succeeding in roles considered to be male bastions, there is still a long way to go before women get to experience the liberating feeling of emancipation in all walks of life.

In the past few years, organisations have assiduously worked towards building a gender-inclusive culture to ensure women professionals get the chances they deserve and are not hamstrung by prejudices.

For instance, Sun Life Global Solutions has unique initiatives in place to ensure an inclusive working environment.

"At Sun Life Global Solutions, we recognise the importance of fostering an inclusive environment where everyone, regardless of gender or orientation, can thrive. Our Employee Resource Groups, such as SunStree, have been instrumental in providing a platform for women employees to address challenges, access developmental opportunities, and prioritize their well-being. By expanding our ERGs to include initiatives like WomenInTech and WorkingFamilies, we aim to advance inclusion and amplify diverse voices across our organisation," says Rajeev Bhardwaj, Vice President & CHRO, Sun Life Global Solutions.

Caspian Debt, meanwhile, has managed to achieve the distinction of seeing its women employees lead a male-dominated segment.

"Caspian Debt had set a goal of having at least 30 per cent of our teams comprising women. We are proud to share that we have surpassed this target with 45 per cent of our team being women. Not only that, a majority of our investment team is also made up of women, which is rare in financial institutions.

"We are committed to providing an equitable work environment and offer the flexibility to work from home for up to 6 days a month. Additionally, new parents, both men and women, are given extra work from home time until their child reaches the age of 36 months, allowing for shared parenting responsibilities," said Avishek Gupta, MD & CEO, Caspian Debt.

At Vedanta Sesa Goa, the holistic well-being of female workforce has been bolstered with a 'No Questions Asked' work-from-home policy.

"At Vedanta Sesa Goa, we are committed to creating an environment where women not only excel but lead on regional, national, and international stages. Beyond professional achievements, we prioritise the holistic well-being of our female workforce, offering support such as sabbatical leaves for post-birth care and a 'No Questions Asked' work-from-home policy to ensure their mental and physical health.

Proud catalysts of their metamorphosis, we shape personal and professional growth, nurturing sustainable societal advancement," said Navin Jaju, CEO - Sesa Goa, Vedanta Ltd.

Organisations now realise that by integrating diversity and inclusion as key pillars, they will be able to achieve inclusive growth.

"I believe that for a society to progress, it's essential not only to have women represented but also empowered. While it's good to see organisations promoting diversity and inclusion (D&I), this shift should be structural and integral to their core design strategies and also backed by thoughtfully designed policies. Women possess the ability to forge connections and enact meaningful change and I feel fortunate to be in an era where we are all privy to this, across industries and globally," said Carina Chopra, Head of Marketing, Lightspeed India.

Raintree Foundation, which recognises that building a society that is fair and equal depends on the active participation of women at all levels of society, engages women to have control over community resources and gets them involved in decision-making processes.

"Gender equality is often framed as an urban issue, but true transformation requires equal, if not greater, focus at the grassroots level. At our project site in Velhe, in the Western Ghats region, we are empowering rural women through career exposure visits, focused health camps, and Gram Sabha participation. This approach helps break down traditional barriers and promote a more inclusive mindset. Our workshops on gender equality in rural schools and gender-inclusive intervention protocols offer practical tools for lasting change.

"Through education and open dialogue in our village sessions, we have empowered 212 women and 154 girls to become active participants in community stewardship, paving the way for a resilient and prosperous society for all," said Namita Dandekar, Chief Operating Officer of Raintree Foundation.