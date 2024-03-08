Zelensky Says He Was Assassinated More Than 10 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that, according to the special services, he had been assassinated more than 10 times.

He said this in an interview for the Cinque Minuti program of the Italian TV channel Rai1, speaking about the missile strike on Odesa during the visit of the Greek Prime Minister, Ukrinform reports.

"They say more than 10 times [Russian special services tried to assassinate me]. But I'm not counting. All our people, military and civilians, are constantly at risk. I am the President of the country, and I, accordingly, also take risks," Zelensky said.

According to him, the ballistic missile strike on Odesa during the Greek Prime Minister's visit was carried out very quickly and Ukrainian forces did not have time to respond.

"There was a ballistic missile strike about 300-400 meters away. The missile came very quickly. I don't know who was hit. But in any case, I'm not talking about myself, I'm talking about respect for the leaders of other states, for the people of other states. You can see that Putin simply does not have it. To strike with a ballistic missile when the Prime Minister of Greece is visiting," the President said.

He noted that the head of the Greek government was very surprised. "But I am not, because we all know that he [Putin] does not stop, he kills and terrorizes not only the military, but also the entire civilian society. It's hard to say where Russian troops have been hitting, but in any case, it's beyond common sense," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Odesa Commercial Sea Port and got acquainted with the functioning of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea, created in August last year.

During this meeting, an explosion occurred at the port in Odesa . The shelling resulted in deaths and injuries.

