Best Of Europa League: Lunev 1St, Juninho 3Rd

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After the first games of the Europa League round of 16 final
stage, the bests of the tournament were announced according to
various indicators.
Azernews informs with reference to Idman that
Qarabag players are ahead of everyone else in four indicators, but
they are third in one statistic.
Two of them belong to the team and two to the players.
Qarabag is ahead of everyone in regaining ball control. Aghdam
club received the ball from the opponent 395 times.
Qarabag is the leader in the total number of saves by its
goalkeepers - 39 times.
All the saves of Qarabag are on the account of Andrey Lunev. He
is the leader among goalkeepers.
Julio Romao, the midfielder of Qarabag, is ahead of everyone in
the ball stealing - 27 times.
In addition, Olavio Juninho is 3rd in the Europa League in the
number of shots on goal. With 10 strikes, the Brazilian is behind
only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13) and Romelu Lukaku (12).
It should be noted that in the first game of the 1/8 finals,
Qarabag hosted Bayer and scored a 2:2 draw.
