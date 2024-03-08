Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Allocates Portfolios To Cabinet Members, Sets Agenda For First Meeting

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially assigned portfolios to cabinet members, advisers, and special assistants.

Notable appointments include Arshad Ayub as Secretary of the Local Government Department, Amjad Ali overseeing Housing, Syed Qasim Ali Shah managing Health, and Muhammad Ali Saif heading the Information portfolio.

In an announcement from the administration department, among the 15 ministers, key responsibilities have been designated as follows:



Arshad Ayub: Municipalities Department

Shakeel Ahmed: Communications and Construction

Fazal-e-Hakeem: Forestry, Environment, and Wildlife

Meena Khan: Higher Education

Adnan Qadri: Hajj Awqaf

Aqibullah: Irrigation

Muhammad Sajjad: Agriculture

Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan: Labor

Nazir Ahmad Abbasi: Wealth

Pakhtun Yar: Water

Aftab Alam: Law

Khaliqur Rahman: Excise and Taxation

Syed Qasim Ali Shah: Health

Faisal Tarakai: Primary and Secondary Education Shah Toro: Food Department

Additionally, 5 advisers have been appointed with their respective portfolios:



Syed Fakhar Jahan: Sports and Youth Affairs

Muzzammil Aslam: Finance Department

Muhammad Ali Saif: Information

Mishal Yousafzai: Social Welfare and Women's Development Zahid Chanzeb: Culture, Tourism, and Archaeology

Furthermore, 4 special assistants have been assigned portfolios:



Khalid Latif: Department of Science and Information Technology

Abdul Karim Tordhir: Department of Industry and Craft

Liaquat Ali: Welfare Department Amjad Ali: Department of Housing

Cabinet Assigns 24 Portfolios, Chief Minister Retains 10 Key Departments

While the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated portfolios to cabinet members, advisers, and assistants, the Chief Minister will retain control of 10 crucial departments. The administration department clarified that each member has been assigned one department, leaving the undesignated ones under the Chief Minister's purview.

These include Home Affairs, Development and Planning, Livestock and Fisheries, Energy and Electronics, Inter-Provincial Communications, Minerals, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Transport, Administration, and Establishment.

First Cabinet Meeting Focuses on Health Card Restoration and Ramadan Package Delivery

The inaugural meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet is set for 11 am on Friday, with a three-point agenda released in preparation.

Chaired by the Chief Minister, the meeting will address issues related to the Health Card extension across the province, approval for cash assistance during Ramadan, and a decision regarding additional facilities for former and current chief ministers, including caretaker chief ministers. All cabinet members, advisers, and special assistants are expected to attend this crucial session.