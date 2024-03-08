UN Official: Israeli's Settlement Reach Shocking Levels

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 3 (KUNA) -- UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk on Friday condemned the Israeli occupation's latest actions regarding the occupied West Bank, saying "settler violence and settlement-related violations have reached shocking new levels and risk eliminating any practical possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian State".

In a report presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk said that the establishment and continuing expansion of settlements amounts to a war crime under international law, stating that Israeli occupation plans to build a further 3.476 settler homes in Maale Adumim Efrat and Kedar.

Turk`s Report covering the period from 1 November 2022 to 31 October 2023 confirms that the size of existing Israeli settlements has expanded markedly, saying: "About 24,300 housing units within existing Israeli settlements in the West Bank were advanced during this period the highest on record since monitoring began in 2017. This included approximately 9.670 units in East Jerusalem".

The report also found that the policies of the current occupation appear aligned to an unprecedented extent with the goals of the Israeli settler movement to expand long-term control over the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and to integrate this occupied territory into the Occupation Entity steadily.

"The establishment and continuing expansion of illegal settlements are occurring alongside the displacement of Palestinians through Israeli settler and state violence as well as through forced evictions non-issuance of building permits home demolitions and movement restrictions for Palestinians," Turk stated.

The report highlighted the dramatic increase in the intensity severity and regularity of Israeli settler and state violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank particularly since October 7th, which is accelerating Palestinians' displacement from their land.

The report also stated that since 7 October there have been 603 settler attacks against Palestinians and a total of 1.222 Palestinians from 19 herding communities have been displaced as a direct result of settler violence.

The UN Human Rights Office has also documented nine Palestinians killed by settlers using firearms. Israeli security forces have killed a further 396 and two killed by either Israeli security forces or settlers.

The report emphasized that 592 people including 282 children have been displaced in the West Bank including East Jerusalem after their homes were demolished due to the lack of Israeli-issued building permits which are almost impossible to obtain.

"The UN Human Rights Office has documented dozens of cases of settlers wearing full or partial Israeli occupation army uniforms and carrying army rifles and harassing and attacking Palestinians. These developments have also further blurred the line between settler violence and state violence including violence with the declared intent to forcibly transfer Palestinians from their land," it stated.

Turk called for the end of the Israel's actions against the Palestinian population considering it as "The only way forward is to find a viable political solution that finally ends the occupation establishes an independent Palestinian state and guarantees the realization of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people". (end)

imk











MENAFN08032024000071011013ID1107952872