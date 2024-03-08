(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 8, 2024
Futures Virtually Unchanged on Cusp of Jobs Report
S&P 500 futures were little changed Friday as traders awaited the release of February's jobs report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials fumbled 124 points, or 0.3%, to 38,137.
Futures for the S&P 500 sagged seven points, or 0.1%, to 5,117.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ lost 31.5 points, or 0.2%, to 18,535.
As the week draws to a close, the S&P 500 is ahead of 0.4% through Thursday, while the Dow is down by nearly 0.8%. The NASDAQ is off slightly week to date, with a 0.01% decline.
Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate growth of 198,000 and an unemployment rate of 3.7% - signs of a slowing job market, but one that's still relatively strong.
Semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom slipped almost 2% after issuing full-year revenue guidance that was in line with analysts' expectations.
Costco shares dropped 4% on the back of quarterly revenue that missed the Street's estimates.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index hiked 0.8%.
Oil prices faded 54 cents to $78.39 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $6.70 to $2,171.30.
