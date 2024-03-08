Trinamool MLA Chiranjeet Justifies Abhijit Gangopadhyay’S Move To Join BJP, Hints At Quitting Politics

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) Going against his party lines, actor-turned-politician and three-time Trinamool Congress legislator Chiranjeet Chakraborty on Friday subtly justified former judge of Calcutta High Court Abhijit Gangopadhyay's move to join the BJP after resigning from judicial services earlier in the week.

While his comments may not be taken well by his party leadership, Chiranjeet also dropped a clear hint about his intention to quit politics.

According to the actor-turned-politician, the decision of Gangopadhyay to join the BJP was his personal choice.

“I personally feel that it would have been better for Gangopadhay's image had he contested (the Lok Sabha polls) as an Independent candidate instead of joining the BJP. Many others might also feel the same. But he has decided to join the BJP, which is completely his personal choice, and there is nothing wrong with that,” Chiranjeet said.

“He (Gangopadhyay) has used the media intelligently for image building. Because of his image, the BJP leadership also felt the urge to induct him into the party. This has made his resolve to fight against the Trinamool easier. In fact, that is something he always wanted,” Chiranjeet added.

He also went against his party line that Gangopadhya's move to join the BJP has proved that his judgements in the cash-for-school-job cases were biased.

“Whether his judgements were wrong cannot be evaluated in such a manner. Such doubts will not hold good in courts,” the actor-turned-politician said.

He also said that by all probability, his third term as Trinamool legislator will be the last in his political career.

“I have requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee several times to excuse me. But she did not. But this will be the last time. I am not the right soldier in this political war,” he said.