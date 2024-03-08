Film In The Works On Sandeshkhali; Theatrical Release Planned For 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) A film is in the works on Sandeshkhali, the West Bengal village that has been making news because of atrocities committed against its residents, especially its women, allegedly by ruling Trinamool Congress members led by a local tough named Shahjahan Sheikh.

An announcement to this effect was made on International Women's Day. The as-yet-untitled film, scheduled for release in 2025, will be directed by Saurabh Tewari.

A teaser video doing rounds on social media shows the film's tagline: "A true story of war against abuse, fear and suppression."

Words such as vote bank, demographic war, rape, killings, child abuse, land encroachment and kidnapping appear on the video, along with an image of hands of protesting women.

Another line that appears on the video reads: "A cry for justice echoing from the land of Sandeshkhali."

Presented by Parin Multimedia, the movie, whose cast is being finalised, has been written by Amitabh Singh and Ishan Bajpai.