Trends In Tantalum Capacitors Market 2022, Growth, Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2) communications, autonomous vehicle technologies, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and other safety and sensing systems such as lane departure detectors and cameras push the demand for additional electronic components. It accelerates the automobile industry's transition to electric and hybrid cars. In addition to memory devices, semiconductors, CPUs, and sensors, passive components such as capacitors are required in electric vehicles to provide high stability and error-free designs.

Tantalum capacitors are also employed in mobility services, infotainment, supercomputing, and networking in the automobile business. Manufacturers create enhanced tantalum capacitors for harsh and high-reliability conditions aimed at high-temperature automotive and industrial applications to meet the growing demand from the electric vehicle industry.

Furthermore, the introduction of government programs to encourage the use of electric vehicles and tax breaks and incentives to minimize carbon footprints are encouraging the use of electric vehicles. It enables end-users to purchase electric cars, boosting demand for electrical components and increasing demand for tantalum capacitors in the automotive sector. Electric car sales increased by 39 % in 2020, with China and Europe leading. Even though COVID-19-related travel and lockdown limitations impacted the global automobile sector in the first half of 2020, sales of electric vehicles increased significantly.

Use of Recycled Tantalum for Tantalum Capacitor Manufacturing

Governments worldwide are pushing metal recycling by developing policies and enacting legislation to protect rare metals. These actions are conducted to achieve the global sustainability targets established by governments. For example, the Ministry of Mines of India developed the National Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Framework in 2020 to enable the smooth recycling of nonferrous metals.

Nonferrous metals are divided into sub-sectors such as base metals, precious metals, and minor metals such as tantalum. The demand for nonferrous metals in India has expanded dramatically, owing to the Government of India's 'Make in India' and 'Smart City' programs. To address the growing demand for these metals, the government has created a framework supporting the metal recycling industry, allowing market participants to expand their activities.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Tantalum Capacitors Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Impact of COVID-19

Tantalum and other minor metals were projected to do well in 2019. However, the pandemic reduced supply, and mining activities were not carried out at total capacity. Furthermore, a worry was expressed under the EU's new conflict minerals policy, i.e., tantalum with class 7 radioactivity harms tantalum concentrate exports from Africa. Tantalum prices surged considerably during 2020–2021 due to rising freight rates and minor hints of demand recovery in the superalloys industry.

The business also saw increasing demand for tantalum capacitors as the consumer electronics market expanded, but tight supply due to transportation restrictions proved extremely difficult for the tantalum industry. Aside from COVID-19, concerns about the environmental effects of mining and the need to embrace sustainability have also changed the tantalum supply-demand equation, negatively affecting the tantalum capacitors market.

Regional Insights

Tantalum is primarily used to produce tantalum capacitors for mobile phones, personal computers, medical equipment, and automotive electronics. Tantalum worth an estimated USD 270 million was utilized in the United States in 2019. Recycled tantalum accounts for roughly 30% of total consumption in the nation, and the bulk of this tantalum is recovered from scrap produced during the production of tantalum-containing electronic components. The United States is a developed country with many automobile and smartphone users, contributing to the increased demand for tantalum capacitors in both applications.

Furthermore, Canada provides tremendous growth potential for tantalum capacitor market participants. The market is driven primarily by increased demand from the automobile industry, Canada's largest industrial sector, accounting for 10% of manufacturing GDP and 23% of manufacturing trade.

In medical devices and the electronics industry, end-user demand for tantalum capacitors is increasing. China held the most significant market share, owing to the widespread usage of tantalum capacitors in consumer electronics and military applications. China advocates the localization of high-end military items and reduces reliance on military equipment and systems imported from other countries. Similarly, India is taking steps to lessen its dependence on imported electronic components, automotive electronics, and military equipment, driving up demand for tantalum capacitors.

Key Highlights



The global tantalum capacitors market was valued at USD 5475.6 million in 2019, and it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.27% by 2030.

By type, the global tantalum capacitors market is segmented as tantalum foil electrolytic capacitors, tantalum capacitors with porous anode and liquid electrolytes, tantalum capacitors with porous anode and solid electrolyte. The tantalum foil electrolytic capacitor segment acquired the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% by 2030.

Based on application, the market is divided into power supply filtering, audio amplifiers, medical devices, military applications, sample and hold circuits, electronic gadgets, telecommunications infrastructure, and others. The electronic gadgets segment acquired more than 30% of the market share in 2021. It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% by 2030.

North America and Asia­­-Pacific are the two main markets for tantalum capacitors. The market in these regions is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% and 6.5%, respectively, by 2030.



Market News



In June 2021, Vishay Intertechnology launched a new line of HI-TEMP surface-mount wet tantalum capacitors in the small C case code with high working temperatures to +200 °C. Global

In June 2020, Yageo Corporation announced the acquisition of KEMET Corporation. With 42 manufacturing units and 14 specialized R&D centers, this acquisition will have a sturdy global reach and will engage with long-standing, blue-chip customers worldwide.

In August 2020, a new series of high-CV resin-molded, surface-mount tantalum chip capacitors with a miniature and low-profile facedown design optimized for automotive electronics applications was released by AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnected sensor, control, and antenna solutions.



Global Tantalum Capacitors Market: Segmentation

By Type



Tantalum Foil Electrolytic Capacitor

Tantalum Capacitors with Porous Anode and Liquid Electrolyte

Tantalum Capacitors with Porous Anode and Solid Electrolyte



By Application



Power Supply Filtering

Audio Amplifiers

Medical Devices

Military Applications

Sample And Hold Circuits

Electronic Gadgets

Telecommunications Infrastructure

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN08032024004597010339ID1107952708