Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 7th March 2024).



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,719.3 2.4% 10.6% RSISX USD Index 1,690.5 2.4% 10.6%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 15,443.6 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 104 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 11.7 # of Traded Companies 65 Traded Shares (mn)/d 18,052 # of Companies (Up) 29 Total Trades (#/d) 3,769 # of Companies (Down) 20 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,608 # of Companies (Not changed) 16 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,855 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Mosul Dam Tourist Village (NRM) HTVM 11.830 58.4% 97.2% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.730 15.9% 55.3% Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 3.430 14.7% 114.4% Babylon Hotel HBAY 115.000 9.5% 15.0% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.650 8.3% 18.2% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 1.100 -45.0% -57.7% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (NRM) VWIF 0.450 -42.3% -43.0% Nationality H. Furniture (NRM) IHFI 2.500 -16.7% -15.3% Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 4.270 -14.9% -28.7% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.100 -9.1% -23.1% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) National Islamic Bank BNAI 5,487.9 4,157.5 35.5% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 2,543.8 1,927.1 16.5% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 2,199.6 1,666.4 14.2% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,706.3 1,292.6 11.0% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 666.0 504.6 4.3%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,833 12,942.1 9,804.6 83.8% Industry 786 763.4 578.3 4.9% Telecom 347 628.0 475.8 4.1% Services 371 525.7 398.2 3.4% Hotels&Tourism 125 289.6 219.4 1.9% Agriculture 275 283.8 215.0 1.8% Insurance 30 11.0 8.3 0.1% Investment 2 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,769 15,443.6 11,699.7 100.0%

Two cross transactions occurred on 11.0 bn shares of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) on Mar. 4 and Mar. 6, valued at IQD5.5 bn and corresponding to 3.6% of BNAI's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 2.5 bn shares of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) on Mar. 4, valued at IQD2.5 bn and corresponding to 1.0% of BIIB's capital.

On March 7th, the second issuance of the binaa bonds (CB20) traded for the first time, amounted to IQD24.1 bn.

ISX announced that on Mar. 7, 2024, the deposit operations for the second issuance of "Emaar bonds" began in the deposit center. The bonds will be launched for trading starting Mar. 27, 2024 on the bond platform.

ISX published an update for the regulations for listing, depositing and trading government bonds on March 7, 2024. Please click HERE for the document.

Arabia Islamic Bank (BAAI) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 50 bn shares starting Mar. 3 from the capital increase to IQD300 bn through a 20% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days. Subscription to the capital increase of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) through a 16% rights issue and a 4% bonus issue, increasing from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn, ended on Mar. 4.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Al-Mansour Hotels (HMAN) resumed trading on Mar. 3 after holding its AGM on Feb. 26 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.1528 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.4% dividend yield. Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) resumed trading on Mar. 7 after disclosing its FY22, 3M23, and 9M23 financial results.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading Iraqi Land Transport (SILT) starting Mar. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 6 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members if a vote is taken in favor of dismissal of current board members. ISX will suspend trading of Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) starting Mar. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.3 bn to IQD2.0 bn through 54% bonus issue, and electing new board members.

