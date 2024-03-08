Iraq Extends Deadlines For Metro Tenders

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced an extension of one month for tenders to build two major projects in Iraq.

The closing dates for applications for both the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala Metro have been extended from 12th March 2024 until 12th April 2024.

(Source: NIC)

