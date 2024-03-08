               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iraq Extends Deadlines For Metro Tenders


3/8/2024 8:10:42 AM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced an extension of one month for tenders to build two major projects in Iraq.

The closing dates for applications for both the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala Metro have been extended from 12th March 2024 until 12th April 2024.

(Source: NIC)

The post Iraq Extends Deadlines for Metro Tenders first appeared on Iraq Business News .

MENAFN08032024000217011061ID1107952698

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search