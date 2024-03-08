Iraq Plans To Export Oil Derivatives

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced plans to increase production capacities of refineries, aiming to improve quality, adhere to environmental standards, and eventually move towards exporting oil derivatives.

Currently, production in southern refineries is at 280,000 barrels per day, with the Karbala [Kerbala] refinery contributing 140,000 barrels, according to a report from the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Al-Samoud [Sumoud] refineries in Baiji [Beiji], including the new refinery , produce around 270-280 thousand barrels daily.

Additionally, the Doura [Dora, Daura] refinery in the center produces approximately 110-120 thousand barrels per day.

The ministry has been working on rehabilitating refineries, such as the Al-Samoud refineries in Baiji, which were damaged by ISIS aggression. Reconstruction efforts have been successful, with two refineries in Salah al-Din [Salahuddin] (70,000 bpd each) and the North Refinery (150,000 bpd) being restored.

The ministry aims to increase production, improve quality, and meet local needs before gradually transitioning to exporting derivatives. Promising projects, including the Al-Faw Refinery Project, are underway to achieve these goals.

(Picture: Al Samoud refinery in Baiji)

