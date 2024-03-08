Gold Hits New Record

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Gold prices hit record highs for a fourth consecutive session on Friday on growing speculation over June interest rate cuts ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,168.28 U.S. per ounce overnight, while U.S. gold futures added 0.5% to $2,175.50 U.S.
Gold reached a new all-time high of $2,170.99 U.S. earlier in the session and has gained more than 4.1% so far this week, setting it on track to post its biggest weekly percentage increase since mid-October.
Gold first surpassed its December peak on Tuesday, primarily aided by growing indications of cooling price pressures and bullion's traditional safe-haven cachet.
The focus today is on the critical U.S. non-farm payroll data set to release at 8:30 EST, which will guide market direction in the near term.
Low interest rates are gold supportive as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
MENAFN08032024000212011056ID1107952693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.