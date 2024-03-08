Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and Other International Organizations Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen denounces the systematic destruction by Israeli occupying forces of places of worship in the Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden announces that the U.S. military would set up a port on the Gaza coast to deliver more humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian territory by sea.

NEW YORK -- Delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by air drops or sea cannot sufficiently "substitute" land supplies, says UN aid coordinator for the Palestinian territory Sigrid Kaag.

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 33 cents to settle at USD 82.63 pb on Thursday, compared with USD 82.30 pb the previous day, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) says. (end) mt