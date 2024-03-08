Six Candidates In Day 5 Of Opening Nat'l Assembly's Elections 2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 8 (KUNA) -- Six candidates submitted candidacy applications Friday to the Ministry of Interior's Electoral Affairs Department, for the 2024 National Assembly Elections, set on April 4th.

The total number of candidates reached 140, including four females.

The first constituency has one candidate Basil Al-Bahrani, in the second constituency is Mansour Mezal Al-Sarhed, the third constituency has Jassem Dashti, while the fourth constituency includes two candidates, Mohammad Awadh Al-Mutairi and Faheed Mohammad Al-Ajmi, and the fifth constituency has Meteb Nasser Al-Sahali.

The Ministry of Interior's Electoral Affairs Department started accepting candidates' applications for the 2024 National Assembly Elections on Monday, 4th of March, and will continue until March 13. (end)

