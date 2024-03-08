European Commission Vice President Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis
Dombrovskis has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.
The official announced this on social media platform X, sharing a
photo at the Kyiv railway station, Azernews reports.
“It is a great honour to return to Ukraine, which is
courageously fighting back against Russia's brutal and illegal
aggression, and to reiterate the unwavering support of the European
Union. Ukraine, its people have already made their clear choice,
whatever the Kremlin may have in mind. Their future is in Europe,”
he wrote.
According to previous report by Ukrinform, during a discussion
at the Munich Security Conference, European Commission Executive
Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that Ukraine needs
substantial financial and military assistance right now, and the
wider the range of international donors the better.
