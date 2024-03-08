UK Defence Secretary In Kyiv Calls On Democratic World To Help Ukraine Win War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps recorded a video from the center of Kyiv, in which he calls on the international community to support Ukraine.

The video was published on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“I'm in Kyiv to raise the alarm to the democratic world - we must make sure Ukraine wins this war,” Shapps stressed.

According to him, the UK has stepped up to do more than ever, with its largest military support package to date.

“Every nation must now do the same and ensure freedom triumphs over tyranny,” he said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps to discuss further defense cooperation between the two countries .

Photo credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images