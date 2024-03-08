Man Killed By Enemy Munition Explosion In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A resident of Shyroka Balka in the Kherson region died after an enemy munition exploded in a field. An investigation has been launched.

“A criminal investigation has been launched over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder,” the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

According to the investigation, on March 8 at around 10:30, a local resident, while cultivating land, in the village of Shyroka Balka in the Stanislav community discovered an explosive object left by Russian troops. The man was killed when the explosive detonated.

Priority investigative actions involving prosecutors and police are currently underway.

As reported by Ukrinform, a tractor drove over a Russian landmine in the village of Myroliubivka in the Kherson region. A farmer was injured.

Many areas in Kherson are still contaminated with landmines. Therefore, it is safe to travel only along those routes that have been inspected by sappers.