Bata Marks Landmark Achievement With 500 Franchise Stores In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 08 February, 2024: Bata India announced the launch of its 500th Franchise store in India, marking a landmark achievement in the footwear retail industry. To announce this milestone and extend gratitude to its trusted partners pan India, Bata unveiled a larger-than-life CGI OOH celebrating â€ ̃Bata 500 Franchise Store Family in India.â€TM



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abhinav Sharan, Head- Franchise Business, Bata India Limited said, â€œWe are immensely grateful for the continued trust and unwavering support of our Franchise partners who have been instrumental in our journey to reach this milestone. The inauguration of our 500th Franchise Store reaffirms Bataâ€TMs deep-rooted commitment to India and strengthens our resolve to nurture leaders of tomorrow. Together with our valued partners, we will continue this expansion journey to ensure that Bataâ€TMs quality and style are accessible to customers in every corner of the country.â€



Bataâ€TMs Franchise model has played an integral role in its expansion strategy, serving as a pivotal engine driving growth and accessibility across diverse regions of India. Its dynamic approach has enabled the brand to penetrate deeper into untapped markets while fostering entrepreneurship opportunities for local partners. The success of the program is validated by the high return rate of Franchise partners who have opened and continue to open multiple stores with Bata.



About BATA India:



For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for the Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2022. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 2,150+ stores (Company Owned, Franchise and Store in store point of sales). Augmented by thousands of Multi Brand Outlets and a robust omni-channel presence across D2C and marketplaces, Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually.



Bata Indiaâ€TMs mission is to make global trends and premium fashion accessible to all consumers through its extensive retail network. It is redefining the intersection of fashion and comfort through its various brands - Bata Red Label for on trend global styles, NineWest for high-fashion footwear, Bata Comfit for technology enabled comfort in daily wear, athleisure brand Power for fitness sneakers and apparel, NorthStar for sneakers inspired by global youth trends, fashionable range of clogs and slip-ons under Floatz, kids brand Bubblegummers that has won the trust of parents while inspiring fun, and Hush Puppies the global brand that epitomizes comfort and elegance to name a few.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Akanksha Arya

Email :...