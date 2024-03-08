Army Executes 9 Joint Aid Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 8 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army carried out nine airdrops on northern Gaza Strip, Friday, in accordance with Royal directives.The targets of the airdrops are various locations in the northern Gaza Strip. This action was taken in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian brothers and lessen the size of the repercussions of the Israeli war on Gaza Strip.The operation involved the participation of four C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from the Arab Republic of Egypt, one aircraft from the United States of America, one aircraft from the Republic of France, one aircraft from the Netherlands, and one aircraft from the Kingdom of Belgium.This action is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to provide families in the Gaza Strip with food, medical care, and humanitarian supplies. With the intention of lessening the consequences of the conflict and making up for the acute scarcity of food and medication brought on by Israel's ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip.Whether by aid flights from Marka Airport towards El-Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys, the JAF reaffirms that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies.The JAF has conducted 33 airdrops since the start of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip. An additional 28 airdrops were conducted by the Armed Forces in collaboration with friendly and fraternal nations.