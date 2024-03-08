Mehbooba Mufti Accuses National Conference Of 'Breaking' PAGD

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 8, (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday accused the National Conference of breaking the People's Alliance For Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) by announcing the fielding of three candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections without consulting the PDP.

In response to Omar Abdullah's statement questioning PDP's right to seats since the party ranks third, Mufti criticised the National Conference's decision, stating that they wanted the PAGD to continue, but "Omar Abdullah has declared that it is not a part of the alliance".

Mufti expressed disappointment at the 'unilateral' decision taken by the National Conference, emphasising that she was not informed about NC's decision to field three candidates.

Highlighting the importance of unity in the face of challenges, Mufti indicated that the PDP will now discuss the future course of action with the Congress.

She countered Omar Abdullah's argument by pointing out that the previous electoral losses suffered by Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah did not disqualify them from contesting the polls.

She also lamented the breakdown of the PAGD alliance, attributing it to the National Conference's unilateral decision-making.