Matrix's MEP Conclave 2024 Exhibition Earns Commendation From Prominent Figures In The Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix Comsec, a prominent provider of Telecom and Security solutions, effectively engaged in the MEP Conclave 2024, hosted at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, spanning March 6th to 7th, 2024. Throughout the occasion, Matrix presented its extensive array of solutions, encompassing Access Control, Time-Attendance, IP Video Surveillance, and Telecom.



The focal point of the occasion was the introduction of Matrix's All-Color Camera, crafted to capture colored images even in low-light or no-light situations. These cameras, equipped with warm LEDs and housed in the same enclosure as the Turret IP Camera, garnered notice for their capability to facilitate straightforward post-installation adjustments.



The recently unveiled Ruggedized IP Camera, adhering to EN50155 standards, attracted considerable attention, particularly for its adaptability in demanding settings like roads and railways. Attendees were impressed by these cameras' exceptional video quality, low-light sensitivity, and versatile monitoring capabilities, which include capturing images within swiftly moving vehicles.



Matrix additionally showcased its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, recognized for their cybersecurity attributes aligning with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards and verified by STQC, Delhi. The company presented its assortment of Network Video Recorders and Server-grade Enterprise-NVRs equipped with integrated VMS.



Matrix sets itself apart in the Access Control and Time-Attendance sector by internally manufacturing all architectural components, encompassing panels, door controllers, software, and readers.



At the MEP Conclave, Matrix seized the opportunity to showcase its Access Control and Time-Attendance Solutions, ensuring compliance with GDPR. Additionally, the company presented a novel feature â€“ integration with WhatsApp â€“ enabling real-time alerts and notifications.



The state-of-the-art door controller, COSEC ARGO FACE, captured notice for its precision in facial recognition, swift identification speed, and extensive user capacity. This device provides effortless connectivity options, including PoE, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.



Within the domain of Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions, Matrix presented items such as the COSEC PANEL 200P, an Access Controller Hub with the capability to manage up to 255 COSEC door controllers and accommodate 25,000 users.



During MEP, Matrix's notable involvement in the telecommunications sector emphasized its dedication to delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to contemporary communication requirements. The company's display featured an extensive array of Fixed Media Gateways and PBXs, encompassing Server-based PBX and Desk phones, addressing diverse organizational needs. Through live demonstrations, discussions, and interactive sessions, Matrix underscored its proficiency in providing scalable and dependable telecom infrastructure solutions.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec said, "MEP Conclave, this year, gave us the perfect platform to present our cutting-edge security and telecom solutions to industry leaders, project heads, and consultants. Our primary objective was to understand their unique needs and illustrate how Matrix products precisely cater to large-scale project requirements."





