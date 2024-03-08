Luxembourg Joins Czech Initiative To Purchase Ammunition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Luxembourg has announced that it is joining the Czech-led initiative to purchase 800,000 units of artillery ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Minister of Defence of Luxembourg, Yuriko Backes, announced this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“This will be part of our overall effort to provide much needed capabilities to Ukraine in their fight against the Russian aggressor,” she noted.



As reported by Ukrinform, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the Czech-led initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine had already raised the required amount.

Later, Norway announced that it would join the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine and allocate about NOK 1.6 billion ($153 million).