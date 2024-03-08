British Intel Spots Iranian-Produced Mohajer-6 UAV Flying Over Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Iranian-produced Mohajer-6 uncrewed aerial vehicle, provided to Russia, was observed flying over the Black Sea and Crimea.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update published on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the Mohajer-6 is an intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance system, but can also conduct air-to-surface attacks with free-fall guided munitions.

“The continued presence of the system in western Crimea is likely evidence of Russia trying to identify threats to Russian ports and vessels following recent Ukrainian successes. There is a realistic possibility its mission also includes supporting Russian targeting processes for the south-west Ukrainian coastline,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, in temporarily occupied Crimea, north of Sevastopol, Russian troops are patrolling the sea with the Iranian-produced Mohajer-6 UAV.

Photo: ISW