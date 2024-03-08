Ukraine's President Plans To Meet President Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye
today, March 8. This was informed by the Office of the President of
Ukraine.
According to Azernews, during the visit, the Ukraininian
President will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and
discuss the peace formula, peace summit, shipping in the Black Sea,
food stability and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political
prisoners.
Also, special attention will be paid to general projects in the
defense industry.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the shipyards where the
construction of corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy is underway and
will meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies,
Ukraine President's Office said.
