               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukraine's President Plans To Meet President Erdogan


3/8/2024 7:08:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye today, March 8. This was informed by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

According to Azernews, during the visit, the Ukraininian President will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discuss the peace formula, peace summit, shipping in the Black Sea, food stability and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners.

Also, special attention will be paid to general projects in the defense industry.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the shipyards where the construction of corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy is underway and will meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies, Ukraine President's Office said.

MENAFN08032024000195011045ID1107952523

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search