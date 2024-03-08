Ukraine's President Plans To Meet President Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye today, March 8. This was informed by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

According to Azernews, during the visit, the Ukraininian President will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discuss the peace formula, peace summit, shipping in the Black Sea, food stability and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners.

Also, special attention will be paid to general projects in the defense industry.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the shipyards where the construction of corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy is underway and will meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies, Ukraine President's Office said.