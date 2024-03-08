(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting on March 19, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, resumes flights from Baku to Tel Aviv and back, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Initially, the airline will offer three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Starting in April, the frequency will increase to 9 flights per week.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website , use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.