(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting on March 19, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL,
resumes flights from Baku to Tel Aviv and back, Azernews reports,
citing Azertag.
Initially, the airline will offer three flights per week on
Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Starting in April, the frequency
will increase to 9 flights per week.
To purchase tickets, please visit the official website
, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach
to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan
Airlines.
