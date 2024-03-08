UN Human Right Chief: No Peace, No Justice, No Democracy Without Women's Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 3 (KUNA) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday said there can be no justice, no peace and no democracy without ensuring equality and guaranteeing the rights of women.

Speaking on International Women's Day during the UN Human Rights Council's meeting in Geneva, Turk denounced the systematic targeting of women through rape, harassment and sexual assault, which has become a warfare in conflict zones.

Turk emphasized the importance of women's participation in peace negotiations, saying that women's voices are still not represented in the way they should be.

He noted that most of the world's wars and armed conflicts have been led by men, while women and children have been the victims.

Turk warned that women's participation should be strengthened especially in this year of many elections in many countries around the world, noting that not a single country has achieved gender equality. (end)

