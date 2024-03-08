Flow Cytometry Market Outlook, Top Industry Trends To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cytometry employs a wide variety of cutting-edge techniques, the majority of which evaluate the molecular characteristics of cells by using fluorescent labeling to detect specific antigens with antibodies, intracellular ions with indicator dyes, fluorescent reporter molecules such as green fluorescent protein (GFP), and DNA and RNA with nucleic acid-specific probes. The cytometry development has been crucial to advancing biology, medicine, and technology. Flow cytometry and image cytometry are the most common types of cytometry, and both rely heavily on optical techniques. Nevertheless, "cytometry" can refer to any method used to extract quantitative data from individual cells. Flow cytometry analyzes single cells or particles flowing past one or more lasers in a buffered salt solution. The market is fueled by viral diseases, immunodeficiency disorders, and cancer.

Market Dynamics

Prevalence of Target Diseases Fuel the Global Flow Cytometry Market

Flow cytometry is frequently employed for the diagnosis of immune deficiencies and cancer. The increasing prevalence of specific disorders is anticipated to be a market driver over the forecast period. In addition, the adverse effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy in cancer treatment have led physicians to favor autologous and allogeneic stem cell therapies more, which has positively impacted the growth of the flow cytometry market. According to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), there were approximately 18 million new cancer cases worldwide in 2018. Approximately 17,036,901 were brand-new cases. According to reports, there were about 437,033 newly diagnosed cases of leukemia in 2018. Flow cytometry can analyze and classify leukemia, making it easier to distinguish lymphoid from myeloid leukemia.

According to NCBI statistics from 2017, the incidence of Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases (PID) ranged from 0.81 to 30.5 per 100,000 people. Flow cytometry is deemed essential for the identification and characterization of immune cells. In addition, it helps identify underlying genetic flaws and validate newly discovered ones. Therefore, organ transplantation plays a vital role in accelerating market expansion. The immune response following stem cell transplantation is also monitored using flow cytometry. The rise in bleed disorders contributes to the development of the flow cytometry market. According to NCBI statistics, Hemophilia A and B and Von Willebrand disease are the most prevalent forms of bleeding disorders, affecting 1 in 1000 people worldwide.

Technological Advancements Ignite Untapped Market Potential

As a result of technological advancements that increase precision, portability, and cost-effectiveness, this market is anticipated to experience future growth. Small high-throughput cytometers are expected to become more prevalent in the coming years due to their advantages over larger cytometers, including portability and affordability. In addition to advances in fluorescent dyes and the introduction of benchtop cytometers, the future market expansion is anticipated. Rapid advancements in multicolor flow cytometry, which has numerous applications in developing new drugs, have made it simple to evaluate multiple factors simultaneously when analyzing cells. Numerous contract research organizations have widely adopted these devices.

The deployment of flow cytometry in point-of-care diagnostics is expected to be aided by microfluidic tiny flow cytometry, which is a crucial factor driving future market expansion. Multiplex reagents and probes for specialized applications in drug discovery & diagnostics are anticipated to generate new growth opportunities by catering to customers in research laboratories and small auxiliary laboratories. The field of flow cytometry has been revolutionized by digital signal processing. It enables a more realistic representation of scattered and fluorescence data processing. This technology has increased the degree of flexibility in data analysis; for instance, one of the functions, fluorescence correction, can be performed after data collection.

Regional Insights

North America will command the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. The US's well-established healthcare system and pharmaceutical sector have created a massive demand for flow cytometry solutions for clinical and research applications, which accounts for the region's large market share. Extensive research & development initiatives for producing vaccines and therapies for covid, as well as increased public-private funding in cancer research, have boosted the demand for flow cytometry solutions in the country, resulting in rapid market expansion. In addition, the United States is the most lucrative market in the world due to its affordability and widespread adoption of innovative and advanced flow cytometry systems and solutions. Government support and financing to facilitate the development of innovative flow cytometry technologies in regional nations are also expected to generate attractive growth prospects.

Europe will likely generate USD 3,673 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.85%. Increasing demand for flow cytometry products in countries with well-established biotechnology sectors, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy, is primarily responsible for expanding the flow cytometry market in Europe. In addition, the expanding biotechnology industry in countries such as Spain and Russia is anticipated to boost the growth of the flow cytometry market in Europe. The continuous research activities conducted by European manufacturers for developing new and innovative flow cytometry technologies are also anticipated to create favorable growth prospects for the market.

Key Highlights



The global flow cytometry market had a revenue holding of USD 6,912 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 13,874 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By product, the global flow cytometry market comprises Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software, Accessories, and Services. The Instrument section will likely hold the largest market share over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 8.75%.

By technology, the global flow cytometry market comprises Cell-based and Bead-based. The Cell-based section is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

By application, the global flow cytometry market comprises Research, Industrial, and Clinical. The Research section will hold the largest market share over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

By end-user, the global flow cytometry market comprises Commercial Organizations, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, and Clinical Testing Labs. The Commercial Organization section will grow at a CAGR of 9.5% and hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

By region, the global flow cytometry market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the maximum market share.



Market News



In 2022, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced to improve Alissa Reporter's processing rates for variant calling processes on the cloud-native platform of Agilent with the use of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud G5g instances.

In 2022, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of MassHunter BioConfirm 12.0 software that supports data produced by Agilent's high-resolution LC/MS for oligonucleotide purity analysis and sequence verification.



