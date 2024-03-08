PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar Tipped To Become Pak Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, March 8 (IANS) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar, who had earlier held the Finance portfolio when his party was at the helm, is tipped to become the Foreign Minister of the country, media reports said.

According to sources, Dar will be handed over the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, The News reported.

However, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani is set to serve as an advisor to the premier on foreign affairs, while Tariq Fatemi will be appointed as the special assistant on foreign affairs.

Dar, as per the sources, was present during a meeting held on Thursday between Shehbaz Sharif and the former caretaker Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary, The News reported.

Jilani, during the meeting, provided a detailed briefing to the premier regarding the developments in various foreign affairs when the caretaker set-up was managing the government at the Centre.

This will be the first time that Dar will serve as the Foreign Minister. As one of PML-N's veteran politicians, Dar had earlier served as the Finance Minister. His return to the coveted role came after his arrival to Pakistan after five years of self-imposed exile in September 2022, The News reported.