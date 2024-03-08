AIFF To Charter Flight To Take Players To Abha For World Cup Qualifier Against Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) will hire a chartered flight for players travelling to Abha, Saudi Arabia for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan on March 21. The development came after head coach Igor Stimac informed AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey of the serious logistical issues the team could be facing while travelling to Abha.

Igor said that the team would have to change the flight thrice, it would also cost the team two days of precious training time and acclimatisation at a high-altitude place like Abha, which is 2270 metres above sea level.

"India's away match against Afghanistan on March 21, is in Abha, Saudi Arabia. I discussed with the coach the genuine logistical problems the team could be facing while travelling there. Because we have always taken a no-compromise stand on issues related to the National Team, we have decided to hire a chartered flight to take our players to Abha. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the success of the National Team," the AIFF president said, as quoted by the federation's website.

India are set to face Afghanistan in the away match on March 21, in Abha, Saudi Arabia, followed by the home match in Guwahati on March 26. On June 6, India will host Kuwait in a crucial home encounter. India had earlier logged full points against Kuwait, courtesy of the all-important goal by Manvir Singh.

AIFF president had a meeting with the senior national men's team coach in Kolkata on Friday about India's upcoming matches in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan and Kuwait. With India standing on the brink of history, having an opportunity to make the third round of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time, the President and the head coach discussed the pros and cons involved in achieving this goal successfully.

Chaubey assured Stimac of all possible help and support in India's endeavour to get among the elite 18 teams in the third round, which will also ensure India's qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 tournament proper. The president informed the coach that all technical and logistic requirements to fulfil this dream would be taken care of by the federation.