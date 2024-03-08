‘It’S Big Women’S Day For Me’: Sudha Murthy Thanks PM Modi For Her Nomination To RS

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 8 (IANS) Philanthropist, entrepreneur and author Sudha Murty on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the announcement of her nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Sudha, who is not in India at the moment, said:“It's a big Women's Day gift to me. It's a new responsibility to work for the country.”

“Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. It is my privilege and honour to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation,” Sudha Murty wrote on X.

“Let there be good done to all through me. I did not expect this, I am travelling abroad in Bangkok. I came to know about it through the tweet of PM Modi. Many thanks to him. I will do whatever is possible in my capacity,” she wrote.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also congratulated her saying:“My hearty congratulations to Smt. Sudha Murty on being nominated as a member of Rajya Sabha. She has been a source of inspiration for women's power and the nomination was made on International Women's Day.

B.Y. Vijayendra, BJP Karnataka President said:“I'm thrilled to learn that Sudha Murthy ji has been nominated by the President of India to the Rajya Sabha.

“It's a moment of great pride for the entire Karnataka to witness Sudha Murty Ji's remarkable contributions to society, philanthropy, and education being recognised. This nomination truly embodies the essence of 'Nari Shakti' under the guidance of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” he said.

Sudha is the wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and also the mother-in-law of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

However, she has created a name for herself with her work for the education of the underprivileged and philanthropy.