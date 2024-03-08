Amitabh Kant Predicts Travel And Tourism Will Add 25 Mn Jobs In Coming Years

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) India's G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has predicted that the country's travel and tourism sector will "generate an additional 25 million jobs in the coming years", but this growth must not take place at the expense of sustainable tourism practices.

Speaking at the Travel for Life: Tourism Sustainability Summit 2024 of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), the trade's most representative national body, here on Friday, Kant said: "As India charts its path towards sustainable growth, it is evident that tourism will play a pivotal role in shaping our future. With a potential to create 25 million new jobs in the coming years, tourism not only drives economic prosperity, but also presents a unique opportunity for India to lead the way in decarbonisation."

Addressing the issue of greenhouse gas emissions, Kant said: "Despite our low per capita consumption (of greenhouse gases), we must proactively address the looming challenge. India's commitment to decarbonisation is not just a necessity, but a responsibility as we strive to build a greener and more resilient future for generations to come."

Aligned with the Ministry of Tourism's vision to promote environmental protection and climate action through responsible tourism, the FHRAI signed two MoUs with important stakeholders at the Summit to drive sustainable initiatives within the industry.

Noteworthy collaborations included an MoU with the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), which is aimed at facilitating a knowledge exchange and joint initiatives for water conservation and sustainable plumbing practices in hotels and restaurants.

The FHRAI also announced another partnership with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to further its commitment towards sustainable development in the built environment. The collaboration seeks to enable India to become a global leader in sustainable building practices by 2025.