10 Years Of Modi Govt Equal To 60 Years Of Cong Rule, Says Anurag Thakur At Viksit Bharat Event

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 8 (IANS) Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors programme in Bengaluru on Friday, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur lauded the milestones and landmark achievements of the last 10 years under the NDA government, and attributed them to the ambition and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The I&B Minister impressed upon the Viskit Bharat attendees about India's feats and rising stature in various sectors, ranging from education to health, and economy to technology.

“Today, India has 150 airports, as compared to 75 earlier; today, the National Highway network stands at 1.50 lakh km, as compared to 98 lakh km earlier; today, more than 700 medical colleges are in operation, as compared to about 350 earlier," he pointed out.

Tearing into the previous Congress governments, the minister said that the poor and the marginalised were forced to live in penury for many years after Independence, and it was during the 10 years of Modi government that more than 250 million people were lifted out of the poverty line.

“The work done in the 10 years of Modi government is equal to the work done in 60 years by the Congress governments,” Anurag Thakur stated.

The Sports Minister also encouraged the Viksit Bharat attendees to make this a people-powered movement and become drivers of the massive transformation that is presently underway.

Besides citing the Indian economy's growing stature, he also said that the country has seen a marked shift from a 'stagnant to moving economy', which he attributed to the exemplary leadership of PM Modi.

“From fragile five, the country has moved to be the fifth largest economy. In UPA eras, the country was the 10th largest economy, but in the 10 years of Modi government, it has now become the fifth largest economy in the world," the minister said.

He also cited many figures to explain how the government's pro-people schemes have brought about changes in people's lives.

“In the 10 years of Modi government, 40 million pucca houses have been allotted to people, 100 million people have got LPG cylinders, 130 million people have got access to piped water, while 80 crore people have received free ration," the minister said, as he asserted that this can happen only in India.

Anurag Thakur also greeted the women on International Women's Day, and made it a point to congratulate Padma Bhushan Sudha Murty on getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Two events were organised in Bengaluru on Friday under the flagship banner of Viksit Bharat Ambassadors, both presided over by Anurag Thakur.

The first event witnessed the participation of more than 50 prominent people, including Unicorn founders, institution builders, developers, sportspersons, and celebrities, while the second event saw a gathering of over 500 people, attended mostly by leading professionals and entrepreneurs from the city.

The 'Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Programme' is one of the flagship events of the Modi government to power the country to new heights of growth.

PM Modi has made a clarion call to one and all to join this people-powered movement and help the country turn into Viksit Bharat by 2047.