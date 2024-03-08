Mirwaiz Umar Offers Friday Prayers At Srinagar’S Jamia Masjid

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) Separatist and religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq offered the Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in old Srinagar city.

Authorities on Friday lifted the house arrest curbs on the Mirwaiz after which he drove to the Nowhatta area of old Srinagar city to offer the congregational Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid.

The Mirwaiz was allowed to move out of house arrest after five months. He was put under house arrest in August 2019 and released in September last year.

He offered prayers at the Jamia Masjid for some weeks then, but was again placed under house arrest following Israel's action in Gaza last year.

He had challenged his house arrest in the J&K High Court and the court had asked the UT administration to file its reply in the case.