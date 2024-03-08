WPL 2024: Head Coach Luke Williams Praises RCB's Death Bowling Ahead Of Sunday's Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) With the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) looking to win their last two crucial league games to confirm their position in the playoffs, head coach Luke Williams has heaped praises on their bowling attack for pulling things back at the death in their last game. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gave away just 65 runs in the last eight overs while picking up five wickets against Gujarat Giants.

On a hard night for bowlers from both teams, RCB managed to restrict Gujarat Giants to 199-5 from 134 for no loss after 12 overs.

“Tough night. Tough start to our innings, obviously 130 for no loss after twelve overs. I thought it was a really impressive effort in the back end of the innings from that particular position where often it'd be 220 to 230. To keep Gujarat under 200, I thought was a very good effort,” Williams told the players after the match in his Gameday Diary video.

“So some positives to take out of different aspects there with our bowling, but still some stuff to think and look to improve on our execution and find ways to be able to do that will be important,” he added.

With the next match scheduled against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Williams wants his players to use a 3-day break to recover and plan for the next game.

“We've played well enough at times through this tournament to win three games of cricket. So our destiny is in our own hands in this tournament. I really hope that we know, we believe, we trust that our best cricket will beat any team in this competition.

“So for us, it's about some recovery. We've obviously had a busy schedule, but also some time to think and plan and look forward to Sunday night where we're going to put on our best performance for the season against Delhi,” the head coach concluded.

Royal Challengers are currently third in the points table ahead of Sunday's match against Delhi Capitals. RCB have six points from three wins in six games. They trail Delhi Capitals and defending champions Mumbai Indians, both of whom have eight points -- Delhi from five games and Mumbai Indians from six.