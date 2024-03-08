Vasco Secures Copa Do Brasil Third Round Spot After Nail-Biting Penalty Win

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vasco advanced in the Copa do Brasil by beating Água Santa in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw at São Januário Stadium on Thursday.



Starting strong, Vasco was up 2-0 by halftime but saw Água Santa fight back to lead in the second half.



Lucas Piton's late goal took the match to penalties, where Vasco clinched a 4-1 victory.



Early on, Vasco showed dominance, with Dimitri Payet and Pablo Vegetti putting them ahead.



Despite this initial control, Vasco let their guard down, allowing Água Santa to make a dramatic comeback and briefly lead the game.



The second half was tense, with Água Santa equalizing and then overtaking Vasco, thanks to Luan Dias' efforts.







Yet, Piton's equalizer and a chaotic brawl pushed the game into penalties. Here, Vasco's Payet and Vegetti shone, securing the win.



The Copa do Brasil's third phase introduces a two-leg format and new teams, setting matches for early and late May. The draw for these games is pending.

Vasco Secures Copa do Brasil Third Round Spot

Vasco's victory brings their total prize money to R$ 5.4 million, reflecting their strong tournament performance.



Vasco now turns its attention to upcoming Campeonato Carioca matches against Nova Iguaçu while Água Santa prepares for a clash with Corinthian in the Campeonato Paulista.



This victory advances Vasco in the tournament and showcases their resilience and ability to navigate challenging moments.



It promises exciting matchups in the Copa do Brasil's next phase.

