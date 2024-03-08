Brazilian Farmers Turn To Judicial Recovery Amid Financial Strain

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a dramatic rise, Brazilian farmers filing for judicial recovery increased by 535% in 2023, reaching 127 requests from just 20 in 2022.



This surge, particularly sharp in the last quarter with a 62% increase to 47 requests, underscores the agricultural sector's growing financial challenge .



Mato Grosso led with 43 cases, followed by Goiás, Minas Gerais, and Mato Grosso do Sul.



Reuters reports that Serasa Experian's analysis points to severe drought and falling corn prices as key factors squeezing farmers' earnings.



The majority seeking help were soybean growers, pasture owners, and coffee producers.



The year saw 35 applications from large landowners, up from five, and 44 from land lessees, a significant rise from eight.



Marcelo Pimenta of Serasa Experian flagged the alarming speed of these increases, driven by weather woes and economic pressures.







Cargill's Brazil CEO, Paulo Souza, and Anec have also expressed deep concerns over the trend's potential effects on grain contracts.



Despite these challenges, Serasa notes the agribusiness sector's resilience, continuing to produce and maintain its market credit reputation.



This situation illuminates the critical role of support mechanisms in sustaining agricultural productivity amid adversities.

Background





In a recent survey covering all 27 federal units, Serasa Experian found that 28% of Brazilian farmers had payment delays.



Age affects these delays. Farmers over 60 face fewer challenges, while those between 18 and 25 see higher rates.



Marcelo Pimenta, from Serasa Experian , commented,“The general population's rate was 43.7% in July.”



A March study showed only a 1% increase. Different regions had varied rates.



The South reported the lowest, at 15%. The Southeast followed at 24.6%. Central-West had 30.4%. The Northeast showed 33.8%. Lastly, the North recorded 40.1%.



Amapá had the highest farmer dropout rate. Santa Catarina presented the best scenario.





