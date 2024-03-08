Today’S Morning Call: Petrobras Results And U.S. Job Data In Focus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's financial update shines a light on the stock market's response to Petrobras (PETR4) earnings report and the anticipation for the U.S. February unemployment figures.



Petrobras (PETR4) has revealed a proposal to pay out R$ 14.2 billion ($2.87 billion) in dividends for the fourth quarter of 2023, pending a shareholder vote on April 25.



This move is in line with a policy of distributing 45% of free cash flow to shareholders, given that the company's gross debt does not exceed US$65 billion.



The total dividends for 2023 are set to reach R$ 72.4 billion ($14.63 billion), including R$ 2.7 billion ($545.45 million) from share buybacks and R$ 1.1 billion ($222.22 million) in Interest on Equity.



The dividends for Q4 will be paid in May and June, amounting to R$ 1.09894844 per share ($0.22 per share).



This follows a period of investor speculation on dividend payouts amidst the company's strategic caution during a transition phase.

The upcoming event is Natura's (NTCO3) significant earnings disclosure next week. The stock market dipped by 0.43%, landing at 128,339.76 points.



The Brazilian Real is slightly stronger, with the U.S. dollar falling by 0.23% to R$ 4.9337.



Financial observers discuss rumors about Azul (AZUL4) and Gol (GOLL4) potentially negotiating.



Azul stated it is open to strategic sector opportunities but hasn't agreed on any specific deal. Gol also indicated that no such negotiation process has begun.



The U.S. stock markets surged on Thursday. Tech stocks propelled the S&P 500 to new record closes, fueled by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's indications of possible interest rate cuts this year.



The Dow Jones increased by 0.34% to 38,791.21 points, the S&P 500 rose by 1.03% to 5,157.34 points, and the Nasdaq gained 1.51%, reaching 16,273.38 points.

