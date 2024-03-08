Petrobras Proposes Regular And Extraordinary Dividends For Q4 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras (PETR4) on Thursday outlined plans to issue regular and extraordinary dividends for the final quarter of 2023.



The board's endorsement of this proposal precedes a shareholder vote scheduled for April 25.



The oil corporation aims to disburse R$ 14.2 billion ($2.87 billion) in dividends as part of a remuneration policy that commits to distributing 45% of its free cash flow to shareholders if the company's gross debt stays under US$65 billion.



This initiative raises the year's total dividends to R$72.4 billion ($14.63 billion), incorporating R$2.7 billion ($545.45 million) from Q4 share repurchases and R$1.1 billion ($222.22 million) in Interest on Equity (JCP) for 2023.



Post-dividend, the profit balance for 2023 is R$43.9 billion ($8.87 billion).







Plans are to allocate this entire sum to a capital remuneration reserve, ensuring funds for future dividends, Interest on Equity, prepayments, and share repurchases.



Dividends for the fourth quarter are slated for payment in two parts, in May and June, equating to R$ 1.09894844 per share ($0.22 per share), with April 25 as the eligibility date.

Context of Investor Reaction

Investor speculation had been rife regarding Petrobras's use of its excess cash, following a history of significant extraordinary dividend payments that have historically enhanced its stock value.



Itaú BBA forecasted an extra dividend of R$23 billion to R$41 billion ($4.65 billion to $8.28 billion) last month.



Yet, recent statements by CEO Jean Paul Prates have adjusted expectations, indicating a leaner dividend as the company navigates a transition phase necessitating a cautious approach.



This strategy allows Petrobras to earmark additional cash for future shareholder distributions, emphasizing cautious yet strategic resource management amid evolving operational and financial landscapes.



This careful balance between rewarding shareholders and maintaining operational flexibility underscores the importance of strategic financial planning in sustaining long-term corporate health and shareholder value.

