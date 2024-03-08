U.S. Congress To Hear Brazilian Perspectives On Democratic Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) US Congress has called Brazilian politicians and journalists for a hearing by the Human Rights Committee on March 12.



The session, titled "Brazil: A Crisis of Democracy, Freedom, and Rule of Law?" seeks insights into Brazil's current political climate.



Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO), a Federal Deputy, shared his invitation online, planning to present evidence of democracy's decline in Brazil.



Gayer has submitted extensive documentation to the Committee detailing the country's challenges.



He argues that compromised institutions hamper Brazil's internal efforts to address these issues, hoping international attention could restore democratic integrity.



Several Brazilian lawmakers plan to join Gayer in Washington, D.C., aiming to showcase Brazil's challenges on a global stage.







Paulo Figueiredo, an economist, journalist, and businessman facing legal troubles in Brazil, will testify about freedom of speech violations and potential US policy impacts.



The discussion may touch on international sanctions, comparing Brazil's situation with that of other sanctioned nations.



Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) is among those expected to discuss human rights breaches, legislative freedom infringements, and the alleged persecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).



Exiled journalist Allan dos Santos is also reported to participate, underlining the significant international concern over Brazil's democratic and legal integrity.

