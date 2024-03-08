Spanish Defense Firm Sets The Standard In Night Vision With Wide Viewing Angle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) NightVision Lasers Spain (NVLS) stands out globally for its night vision technology, showcased at the Enforce Tac police trade fair in Nuremberg.



NVLS, with production near Madrid, crafts various night vision devices, including monoculars, binocular goggles, and the high-tech Maximus model.



These innovations provide military users, whether on the ground, in vehicles, or airborne, the ability to see clearly at night, ensuring mission success.



NVLS devices boast a 50° field of view, significantly improving operators' awareness of their surroundings.



At the German fair, their binocular models, featuring 16mm tubes for a true 50° wide field of view (WFOV), garnered much attention.







This marks a substantial upgrade from the conventional 40° view. Among these, the Minimus Bino 50 is now extensively used by elite Special Operations Forces in Spain and beyond.



NVLS has enhanced night vision goggles using aerospace-grade aluminum for durability and widened images for improved situational awareness.









Coupled with high-performance image intensifier tubes, the optical lenses ensure vivid, detailed images crucial for low-light operations.









The 50° WFOW goggles provide sharp, detailed vision. Their lightweight, ultra-compact, low-profile design makes them among the smallest globally, ideal for indoor operations and platform transitions.



NVLS selects Photonics intensifier tubes for their renowned quality and freedom from US ITAR restrictions.



NVLS's innovative lens design elevates its night vision goggles, establishing the company as a leader in the field.



In short, their competitive pricing and superior technical performance make them favorites in international markets.

