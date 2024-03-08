Global Mafias Find Foothold In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Santos, São Paulo, near a crucial international drug trafficking port, Slovenian Dejan Kovac was shot dead in early January.









The incident revealed Kovac, with his Brazilian family, was Darko Geisler Nedeljković, a Serbian hitman hiding in Brazil.









This case highlighted the evolving landscape of criminal syndicates in Brazil, challenging the long-established dominance of Italian mafias.



The situation intensified with the discovery of a Russian criminal group laundering drug money into cryptocurrencies in Brazil , highlighting its global organized crime role.



Moreover, the growth of the Nigerian mafia in cocaine trafficking underscores Brazil's appeal to international criminals seeking new operational bases.







The Chinese mafia's expansion into money laundering and collaboration between the Albanian and Italian 'Ndrangheta highlight Brazil's global criminal role.



The country's vastness, ease of acquiring false documents, and the presence of influential mafias create an ideal environment for criminal enterprises.









Brazil's allure to global crime , highlighted by PCC's international reach, makes it pivotal in organized crime.

















The intertwining of local and international mafias in Brazil signifies a global criminal landscape shift, with Brazil at its center.









